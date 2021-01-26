Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man assaulted a man at his former workplace.
A man assaulted a man at his former workplace.
News

Man turns up at former workplace, assaults man

Carlie Walker
26th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Assaulting a man while in a fit of temper when he visited a business where he’d formerly been employed has landed a Hervey Bay man before court.

Steven Douglas Gruenefeld pleaded guilty to assaulting the other man when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.

The court heard Gruenefeld entered Urangan Fisheries on November 14, where he had previously been employed, and approached the other man.

Gruenefeld forced his chest up against the other man, pushing him against a fridge door.

He then struck him in the face.

The court heard Gruenefeld made admissions to police about his actions.

He told the court he’d never been violent before.

Gruenefeld said he was a frequent overseas traveller and a conviction would affect that.

He was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on around the Fraser Coast this Australia Day

        Premium Content What’s on around the Fraser Coast this Australia Day

        News See our list of what’s on across the Fraser Coast for Australia Day 2021.

        COVID-19 found in seven sewage treatment plants

        Premium Content COVID-19 found in seven sewage treatment plants

        News COVID-19 viral fragments have been detected at seven Queensland wastewater plants...

        COVID fragments again detected on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content COVID fragments again detected on Fraser Coast

        News It is the second time this month there has been a positive result for the region

        Troubled relationship with parents results in court appearance

        Premium Content Troubled relationship with parents results in court...

        News The man turned up at the home even though he wasn’t legally allowed to be there