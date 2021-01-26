Man turns up at former workplace, assaults man

A man assaulted a man at his former workplace.

A man assaulted a man at his former workplace.

Assaulting a man while in a fit of temper when he visited a business where he’d formerly been employed has landed a Hervey Bay man before court.

Steven Douglas Gruenefeld pleaded guilty to assaulting the other man when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.

The court heard Gruenefeld entered Urangan Fisheries on November 14, where he had previously been employed, and approached the other man.

Gruenefeld forced his chest up against the other man, pushing him against a fridge door.

He then struck him in the face.

The court heard Gruenefeld made admissions to police about his actions.

He told the court he’d never been violent before.

Gruenefeld said he was a frequent overseas traveller and a conviction would affect that.

He was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.