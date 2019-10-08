Menu
Marijuana in a jar. Cannabis joint. Medical or recreative
Man uses ‘dog’ in bedroom trick to hide drug stash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
A MAN used a trick to deter police from entering his bedroom and finding his stash of drugs.

David James Richardson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing cannabis, a grinder and two water pipes used to smoke the dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police went to a home in Norman Gardens about 12pm on September 17 in relation to another matter, where Richardson opened the door.

Ms King said Richardson told police there was a dog in the bedroom and that's why the door was closed.

Police opened the door and saw, sitting on a table in the middle of the room, green leafy material in a bowl and container, two water pipes and a grinder.

He told police it was his cannabis and he would grind it in the bowl to smoke in his water pipes.

Lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said he was a young man with no drug offences on his history.

Richardson was ordered to drug diversion with no criminal convictions recorded.

cannabis possess dangerous drugs possess drug utensils rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

