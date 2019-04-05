Man uses VB bottle as weapon in domestic violence attack

A MAN bashed the woman he was supposed to love after he couldn't find his cigarettes or phone.

During an alcohol-fuelled attack inside a Fraser Coast home, the 40-year-old threw a jar of lollies and a beer bottle at his partner during the tirade, turning their home into a house of horrors in the middle of the day, a court has heard.

After using the woman as a target, the Urangan man grabbed her face and threw her to the ground, before kicking her about five times.

This case of domestic violence was heard in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.

The part-time labourer pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Despite admitting to his wrongdoing, the court heard the man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - did not remember any of it.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said the man had a bad relationship with alcohol.

"He can't recall the argument or punching her," Mr Hunter said.

"He recognised that he has a drinking problem."