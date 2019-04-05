Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man uses VB bottle as weapon in domestic violence attack

Jodie Callcott
Annie Perets
by and
5th Apr 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN bashed the woman he was supposed to love after he couldn't find his cigarettes or phone.

During an alcohol-fuelled attack inside a Fraser Coast home, the 40-year-old threw a jar of lollies and a beer bottle at his partner during the tirade, turning their home into a house of horrors in the middle of the day, a court has heard.

After using the woman as a target, the Urangan man grabbed her face and threw her to the ground, before kicking her about five times.

This case of domestic violence was heard in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.

The part-time labourer pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.

Despite admitting to his wrongdoing, the court heard the man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - did not remember any of it.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said the man had a bad relationship with alcohol.

"He can't recall the argument or punching her," Mr Hunter said.

"He recognised that he has a drinking problem."


A day before the afternoon attack, the pair had argued about "relationship issues" ending with the man using her as a punching bag and calling her names too inappropriate to publish.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge put the man in his place, telling him his behaviour was "not something to be proud of."

The man was sentenced to three months in jail, which was wholly suspended.

He was also ordered to complete 12 months of probation.

The court heard the man was in the process of seeking help for his alcohol addiction.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
domestic violence fccourt fccrime fcnews hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    premium_icon Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    Crime A victim of an alleged stabbing inside a Hervey Bay motel room died six weeks after he was attacked, a court has heard.

    Workers wanted to help build munitions plant

    premium_icon Workers wanted to help build munitions plant

    News All jobs will be advertised and based in Maryborough

    Copper thief finds out crime doesn't pay

    premium_icon Copper thief finds out crime doesn't pay

    Crime The repeat offender has been jailed.