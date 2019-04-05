Man uses VB bottle as weapon in domestic violence attack
A MAN bashed the woman he was supposed to love after he couldn't find his cigarettes or phone.
During an alcohol-fuelled attack inside a Fraser Coast home, the 40-year-old threw a jar of lollies and a beer bottle at his partner during the tirade, turning their home into a house of horrors in the middle of the day, a court has heard.
After using the woman as a target, the Urangan man grabbed her face and threw her to the ground, before kicking her about five times.
This case of domestic violence was heard in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.
The part-time labourer pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order.
Despite admitting to his wrongdoing, the court heard the man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - did not remember any of it.
Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said the man had a bad relationship with alcohol.
"He can't recall the argument or punching her," Mr Hunter said.
"He recognised that he has a drinking problem."
A day before the afternoon attack, the pair had argued about "relationship issues" ending with the man using her as a punching bag and calling her names too inappropriate to publish.
Magistrate Stephen Guttridge put the man in his place, telling him his behaviour was "not something to be proud of."
The man was sentenced to three months in jail, which was wholly suspended.
He was also ordered to complete 12 months of probation.
The court heard the man was in the process of seeking help for his alcohol addiction.
QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES