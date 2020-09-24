Man visits ex-partner same day he was ordered to stay away

THE same day he was told he wasn't allowed within 200 metres of his former partner, a Maryborough man turned up at her home.

The man, 20, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to contravening a police protection notice.

The court heard the man had been told by police that he couldn't be within 200m of his former partner.

But later that day, he attended her address to pick some things up, the court was told.

The court heard the man had a tough family life and had plans to move into the mining industry or a trade.

He was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.