Man to walk from Hervey Bay to Maryborough carrying cross

WITH a cross over his shoulder and a stereo strapped to his waist playing gospel music, Kevin Mudford will walk from Hervey Bay to Maryborough to share the story of how he found Jesus.

The former alcoholic and drug addict, who hails from New Zealand, had a rough start to life.

In and out of jail and mental hospitals, he had little to hope for and no one to turn to.

That's until he found Jesus and made religion the focus of his life.

In 1981, Mad Dog became a Christian minister and has since dedicated his life to helping others overcome their addictions.

That was 37 years ago and now, at the age 63, he is travelling throughout Australia so he can share his story and spread the word about Jesus.

He has walked roads through New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland, sharing his wisdom and telling of how he turned his life around.

He was recently on the Gold Coast and Rockhampton telling his story.

In a support car follows his wife, D'Anne, who he says was sent to him by God.

She makes sure a water bottle is handy, especially in the Queensland heat.

Mr Mudford said it beat hanging at home watching Netflix.

While he is in town, he will speak at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to help inspire others to choose sobriety.

He said religion had changed his life.

"It really, really did," he said.

"That's why I did it. Nothing else worked.

"I was in 30 hospitals, tried psychiatrists, they were madder than me.

"I found out that I just needed a friend.

"God gave me a wife, gave me Jesus and got rid of the booze, that was the miracle of it all.

"I got rid of the grog, that solved 99 per cent of my problems."

Friday marked his third day of walking through the Fraser Coast.

He started from Hervey Bay's beachside caravan park and Mr Mudford intends to continue until he reaches the Heritage City.

During his long walk along the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd on Friday, plenty of people were honking and waving at Mr Mudford.

He said he experienced that reaction all the time.

Mr Mudford said the cross was heavy, but it started conversations with people.

He prefers not to approach people but to allow them to approach him if they want to hear his message or find out information.

"I do enjoy it," he said.