A male patient declined transport to hospital following a single-car roll-over at Dundowran Beach this morning.

A male patient declined transport to hospital following a single-car roll-over at Dundowran Beach this morning. Bev Lacey

EMERGENCY services were called to a single-car roll-over in Dundowran Beach.

The incident happened at the corner of Sempfs Rd and Pandanus Dr at 5.24am on Tuesday.

A man suffered mild shoulder pain, however declined transport to hospital.