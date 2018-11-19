Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man walks away uninjured from car rollover

Jessica Lamb
by
19th Nov 2018 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been told by emergency services to "buy a lotto ticket” after he walked away from a single vehicle rollover in Oakhurst overnight.

About 1.30am Monday morning on Maryborough Biggenden Rd the car the man was driving rolled.

Maryborough Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews who attended the crash told the Chronicle the man "didn't have a scratch on him” and passed a roadside breath test.

In a separate crash last night, a patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Bideford St in Torquay at 6.08pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Hip hip mo-ray! The mos are here to stay

    premium_icon Hip hip mo-ray! The mos are here to stay

    News In a hairy effort to raise awareness for men’s health issues, the Hervey Bay duo hope to raise thousands of dollars before December 1.

    Man attempts to strangle driver

    premium_icon Man attempts to strangle driver

    Crime Inside the car was also a baby and a dog.

    What not to do with a sea snake

    What not to do with a sea snake

    Pets & Animals Farmer handles highly venomous sea snake on Fraser Island holiday

    Dance graduate to make her passion a career

    premium_icon Dance graduate to make her passion a career

    News 'Dancing has made me happy ever since I was a little girl.'

    Local Partners