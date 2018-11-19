Man walks away uninjured from car rollover

A MAN has been told by emergency services to "buy a lotto ticket” after he walked away from a single vehicle rollover in Oakhurst overnight.

About 1.30am Monday morning on Maryborough Biggenden Rd the car the man was driving rolled.

Maryborough Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews who attended the crash told the Chronicle the man "didn't have a scratch on him” and passed a roadside breath test.

In a separate crash last night, a patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Bideford St in Torquay at 6.08pm.