A man forcefully undressed a woman during a violent robbery

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
10th Nov 2019 9:30 PM
A MAN has been released from custody after undressing a woman on the streets of Palmerston during a "humiliating" aggravated robbery.

Dylan Mamarika, 26, was sentenced in the Supreme Court this week to two years in jail suspended for 18 months for aggravated robbery.

The court heard the Groote Eylandt man attacked a 39-year-old woman in Palmerston on January 30, robbing her of a wallet, money, cards and a bottle of beer.

Chief Justice Michael Grant said Mamarika yelled out at the victim, who was a complete stranger, and demanded she hand over the beer and money.

"When she refused he grabbed the bottle of beer and pushed her over and held her down by pushing her in the chest," he said.

"He began searching her pockets for coins which pulled the victim's pants down to her thighs.

"She was screaming and shaking.

"She struggled against you and tried to fight you off."

During the course of the struggle, the victim's wallet fell out of her pants and she managed to get away with bruising and scratches on her arms.

During sentencing, Chief Justice Grant described it as a "brazen" attack which resulted in harm and a degree of humiliation for the victim.

"While this offending was no doubt objectively serious it was at the lower end of the scale for the crime of robbery," he said.

"It was unsophisticated and opportunistic.

"You've got a history of breaching bail and court orders.

"Despite those matters, I consider that you should be offered one further opportunity to rehabilitate yourself and address your problem with alcohol misuse."

He handed Mamarika, who has been in jail since the offence, a suspended sentence on the strict condition that he completes a three-month rehab program at the FORWAARD Centre in Stuart Park.

He was also placed on 18- months' parole. 

