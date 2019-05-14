Menu
A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon over the death of a 38-year-old man in Surfers Paradise.
Man wanted over violent death faces court

Jasmine Minhas
13th May 2019 4:15 PM | Updated: 14th May 2019 4:56 AM
SITTING handcuffed and shirtless in the dock, Coskun Marius appeared calm as the magistrate informed him he would be extradited to Queensland in relation to murder.

Queensland detectives watched on as the slight 26-year-old made no attempt to speak, but nodded silently to Magistrate James Gibson at his hearing in Coffs Harbour today.

Queensland police had made a public appeal for assistance to help locate Mr Marius yesterday, as part of an investigation into the death of a man, 38-year-old Dre Nova, in Surfers Paradise.

Mr Nova was found dead inside a house having suffered significant head injuries, according to police.

Mr Marius was located and arrested outside of a Coffs Harbour shopping centre yesterday afternoon.

At his extradition hearing today, the court heard Mr Marius had been on bail for unrelated matters in Queensland.

The magistrate ordered Mr Marius be remanded in custody before his release into the hands of Queensland Police tomorrow, May 14.

"What all that means is you'll be kept overnight here in NSW," Magistrate Gibson told Mr Marius.

Mr Marius made no application for bail.

He will be taken by Queensland Police to Southport Watchhouse tomorrow, and will appear at Southport Local Court on May 15.

coffs harbour coffs harbour local court coskun marius magistrate gibson queensland police
