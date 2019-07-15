Man wanted over watch heist arrested after chase

DETECTIVES have arrested a man wanted over a series of crimes including a recent high profile break-in at Hervey Bay's Stockland Shopping Centre.

The 37-year-old had allegedly been on the run since breaking into the Angus and Coote jeweller, stealing a tray of watches and taking a Mazda ute on the night of July 7.

Catherine Fennell - mgr. Angus and Coote at Stockland Hervey Bay with stock left behind after a break-in at the store. Alistair Brightman

He was arrested at a home on Alice St, Pialba over the weekend.

A police spokesman said the man was first spotted on Thomas St before he allegedly tried to flee and led police on a foot chase "for several yards".

It will also be alleged the man was responsible for an unrelated house burglary at Red Gum Court, Urraween on June 27 where "extensive quantities of jewellery, electronic equipment and household goods" were allegedly stolen.

The man was charged with a number of offences including break and enter, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing police.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court Monday morning.

More to come.