Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man wanted over watch heist arrested after chase

Jessica Grewal
by
15th Jul 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have arrested a man wanted over a series of crimes including a recent high profile break-in at Hervey Bay's Stockland Shopping Centre.

The 37-year-old had allegedly been on the run since breaking into the Angus and Coote jeweller, stealing a tray of watches and taking a Mazda ute on the night of July 7.

Catherine Fennell - mgr. Angus and Coote at Stockland Hervey Bay with stock left behind after a break-in at the store.
Catherine Fennell - mgr. Angus and Coote at Stockland Hervey Bay with stock left behind after a break-in at the store. Alistair Brightman

He was arrested at a home on Alice St, Pialba over the weekend. 　

A police spokesman said the man was first spotted on Thomas St before he allegedly tried to flee and led police on a foot chase "for several yards".

It will also be alleged the man was responsible for an unrelated house burglary at Red Gum Court, Urraween on June 27 where "extensive quantities of jewellery, electronic equipment and household goods" were allegedly stolen.

The man was charged with a number of offences including break and enter, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstructing police.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court Monday morning.

More to come.

More Stories

angus and coote fccrime police chase stockland hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Accused carjacker to wake to horror surgery outcome

    premium_icon Accused carjacker to wake to horror surgery outcome

    News Accused Bruce Highway carjacker Dylan Matthew Hammond will wake to horrifying news after his alleged crime spree reached a bloody end.

    FLOOD READY: M'boro shares in $868k to prevent disasters

    premium_icon FLOOD READY: M'boro shares in $868k to prevent disasters

    News Three QLD councils, including M'boro, will share in the funding

    Bay researchers doing deep-dive on swimming with whales

    premium_icon Bay researchers doing deep-dive on swimming with whales

    Environment In the US and Canada it’s completely outlawed.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards