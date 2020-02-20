Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five cyclists were injured when they were hit by a car along Dalrymple Road at Mount Louisa about 5.40am Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The car involved then left the scene. Photo: Evan Morgan
Five cyclists were injured when they were hit by a car along Dalrymple Road at Mount Louisa about 5.40am Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The car involved then left the scene. Photo: Evan Morgan
Crime

Man ‘went home to sleep’ after cyclists mowed down

by TESS IKONOMOU
20th Feb 2020 7:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man accused of mowing down a group of cyclists was on bail and went home to shower and sleep after the crash, a court has heard.

Mount Louisa man Douglass Laurence Foley, 28, is alleged to have collided with the group of cyclists on Wednesday about 5.40am on Dalrymple Rd, before fleeing the scene.

Foley appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court today, and had his charges adjourned until tomorrow morning by Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton, who will consider his bail application overnight.

Foley was only granted bail the day before he is alleged to have hit the cyclists, facing several drug possession charges.

Police prosecutor Kellie Mythen strongly opposed bail and said Foley had dumped the car, which belonged to his mother, at the wreckers before going home to shower and sleep after the collision.

"Members of the public are outraged by what has occurred … people are absolutely beside themselves, this is something that has really hit the heart of our community," Ms Mythen said.

Ms Mythen said Foley also lied to police about having called Triple Zero about the crash, with police not finding any evidence of a call made.

"The actions of himself to date, are not of a person who is sorry for what he has done," she said.

Ms Mythen said Foley told police he "panicked" and did not stop as a result.

The court heard a blood sample had been taken from Foley as police suspected he was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

Defence lawyer Tracy Brown said her client was "extremely upset and remorseful" for the "accident".

The court heard Foley has a three page criminal history and a drug driving offence.

Foley sat in the dock with his eyes downcast and his arms folded throughout his court appearance.

Foley is charged with six offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

cyclists cyclists death douglass laurence foley editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bay league player jailed for ‘terrifying’ robbery

        premium_icon Bay league player jailed for ‘terrifying’ robbery

        News The 20-year-old man also pleaded guilty to punching a man while out on bail

        TRI TIME: Top school athletes ready to race in Bay

        premium_icon TRI TIME: Top school athletes ready to race in Bay

        News Hervey Bay to host Queensland State School triathlon this weekend.

        Plans for new M'boro park treading water

        premium_icon Plans for new M'boro park treading water

        News Maryborough water park delayed as council readvertise tenders.

        Body found in river believed to be missing M'boro man, 76

        premium_icon Body found in river believed to be missing M'boro man, 76

        News Police crews have responded to reports of a body in the Mary River.