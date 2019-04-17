Disturbing crime: Man took Childers toddler, held her for days

A MAN who claimed the devil made him abduct a three-year-old girl from her home in the middle of the night has been jailed for four and a half years for child stealing.

Eden Kane.

Eden Kane, 50, who will be eligible for parole on August 17, kept the Childers child for two days in April, 2014, before leaving her at showgrounds near her home.

Kane did not know the little girl, who was not sexually interfered with, or her family, Brisbane District Court heard.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread said Kane told police the devil drew him to the girl's house late on April 9, 2014, and told him what to take.

Judge Nathan Jarro said the experience would have been "an extremely terrifying ordeal" for the little girl and her family.

"You should obviously be thoroughly ashamed of your actions," Judge Jarro told Kane, who pleaded guilty to child stealing, burglary with commission of an indictable offence and three other offences.

"Your actions, Mr Kane, were reckless and they were absolutely foolish.

"You showed indifference to others.

"To think that you were entitled to go into someone's house and to abduct one of their children and to have that child over the course of two days is beyond comprehension."

Mr Whitbread said Kane climbed on top of a car and got in through the window of the home, where the girl had been sleeping on a mattress in the loungeroom with her siblings.

Kane told police he chose the three-year-old, who had been sleeping closest to the window, at random, picked her up and drove her back to his Childers home.

The girl's mother did not discover she was missing until 7.30am the next morning.

Over the next two days, while there was a widespread police search for the girl, Kane watched movies with her and they slept in the same bed.

He denied hurting the girl or touching her inappropriately.

Kane washed the girl's hair and washed her toy dog and blanket, before dropping her at Showgrounds late at night.

Mr Whitbread said the girl was found after police heard her calling out "mummy", around 12.20am on April 11, 2014.

She later told her mother a man she did not know had taken her to a house, where she had had fun, but told police she had been told not to say anything.

Judge Jarro said the child stealing had an immediate and ongoing effect on the little girl, who can no longer sleep in her own bed or alone in a room.

Kane made admissions after he was questioned over a tennis club break-in on April 14.

Judge Jarro said a psychiatrist found insufficient evidence that Kane was manic at the time of the offences, but found he became mentally unwell within weeks.

He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The 14 months Kane spent in custody will be counted as time served on his sentence.