Man who allegedly fled police fails to appear before court

A MAN who allegedly led police on a four-hour chase has failed to appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court to face his charges after he was allowed out on bail.



Rohan James Batchelor, 28, was nowhere to be seen at the court on Tuesday to face numerous charges.



Police allege Batchelor committed multiple offences, including driving without due care, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with incorrect number plates.



He is also facing charges of stealing and receiving tainted property.



The incident unfolded on June 25 when Batchelor allegedly crashed a Holden Commodore into a parked Mitsubishi Lancer on Iindah Rd in Tinana before leaving the scene.



Four hours later he was taken to Maryborough Hospital after he was arrested by police.



A warrant has been issued for his arrest and his bail undertaking was forfeited.

