NVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: Police dust a vehicle for prints at a crash scene in Tinana. LEFT: The man allegedly crashed into a parked car on Iindah Rd. Photo: Carlie Walker
Man who allegedly ran from police in Tinana faces court

Carlie Walker
27th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
A MAN who allegedly ran from police after crashing into a parked car has faced Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Rohan James Batchelor, 28, was taken to Maryborough Hospital after he was taken into custody by police about four hours after the crash, which happened in Iindah Rd, Tinana, about 9am on Monday.

Mr Batchelor allegedly crashed the Holden Commodore he was driving into a parked Mitsubishi Lancer before leaving the scene.

On Tuesday he faced court charged with driving without due care, driving without a licence, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with incorrect number plates.

He is also facing charges of stealing and receiving tainted property.

Mr Batchelor was released on bail and will appear in court again on July 3.

A parked car was allegedly damaged in the crash.
