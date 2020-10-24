Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency department at Hervey Bay Hospital.
Emergency department at Hervey Bay Hospital.
News

Man who attacked hospital workers dodges jail

Jessica Cook
24th Oct 2020 2:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has narrowly avoided jail for a handful of serious assaults against health workers.

Bradley James Spiteri faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on eight charges, most of which stemmed from a violent outburst at the Hervey Bay Hospital last December.

The court heard while Spiteri was being cared for at the hospital he attacked two wardsmen who were supervising him.

Spiteri hit one of the men in face with a closed fist.

He then used his forearm to pin the victim against a wall by his throat.

The other wardsman, two nurses and two paramedics separated the pair.

Shortly after, while a nurse was talking to him, he started screaming threats to the wardsmen.

He was told he would be given some medication to calm him down.

Spiteri used a chair to damage monitors and the wall in the hospital room.

He then threw an IV pole across the room and hit another wardsmen with a closed fist between the eyes causing a laceration.

The attack continued with one ward man being charged into a computer desk and another being hit in the face by Spiteri's elbow.

The court heard Spiteri was eventually sedated and restrained.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Spiteri told police he couldn't recall the incident because he was prone to blackouts and he didn't like male figures of authority.

The defence tendered documents including a psychologist report and personal references.

The court heard that his only memory of the day was using cannabis.

After the incident, he was admitted to the mental health unit and stayed there for a month.

For the four serious assaults he was sentenced to six months in jail, wholly suspended for 18 months

For the remaining charges he given 18 months probation.

Convictions were recorded.

fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEEKEND READ: How one of our last WWII vets is being honoured

        Premium Content WEEKEND READ: How one of our last WWII vets is being...

        News See what happened when Chronicle editor Jessica Grewal spent the afternoon with the digger from Dundowran Beach.

        Bail for woman accused of attempting to murder ex in public

        Premium Content Bail for woman accused of attempting to murder ex in public

        News She allegedly sliced her own throat in front of police

        MOVIE MAGIC: Fraser Coast footage to go across the State

        Premium Content MOVIE MAGIC: Fraser Coast footage to go across the State

        News Three schools come together on big film project.

        JOBS: Expo highlights which Coast industries are hiring

        Premium Content JOBS: Expo highlights which Coast industries are hiring

        News Job opportunities “getting better and better.”