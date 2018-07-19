Man who harassed MP in court for threatening magistrate

REPEAT OFFENDER: Grant Terrence Young, 61, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after being given a suspended jail sentence.

REPEAT OFFENDER: Grant Terrence Young, 61, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after being given a suspended jail sentence. Annie Perets

FIRST he made headlines for making threatening calls to Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

But it seems a $1500 fine was not enough to teach Grant Terrence Young a lesson.

The 61-year-old fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday for making harassing phone calls to courthouse staff at Maryborough.

He phoned the courthouse on April 24 asking to "make a complaint about kangaroo Judge John Smith."

Told Mr Smith was a magistrate, not a judge, Young replied: "He's not a magistrate, he's a wanker."

The court heard Young warned the employee that he was "coming" for the magistrate, and made other offensive statements.

The pensioner, who has an alcohol problem, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace or harass.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said threatening a judiciary officer was a serious offence which called for jail time.

He sentenced Young to six-months jail, wholly suspending the term for an operational period of three years.

Mr Woodford said he hoped the lengthy operational period would keep Young from re-offending.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards told the court Young was drunk when he made the afternoon call.

He later described his intoxication level to police to have been an eight out of 10.

After the initial phone call, Young phoned again later in the day with his voice immediately recognised by another court employee.

This time Young identified himself as "a turd" before hanging up.

"He stated that he had been listening to talk-back radio through the morning prior to ringing the courthouse," Snr Const Edwards said.

"He was confused with his punishment from previous offences when he was hearing people's punishments for different offences."

Defence lawyer Lesley Powell said Young had no intention to carry out the threats.