Man who missed court for seven months granted bail

A MAN, who failed to appear in court seven months ago before being recently tracked down by police, has received bail while he awaits his day in court on other charges.

Harrison John Blair, 42, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

The court heard Blair was meant to attend the court on February 18, but failed to appear.

On October 17, he was found by police in the bedroom of a Granville home and was taken into custody.

The court heard Blair had been working full-time for a fencing company.

He was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.

Blair was also facing other charges, including common assault, entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, contravening a police order and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police opposed bail but Magistrate Kurt Fowler allowed bail, with conditions in place.

The case was adjourned until November 10.