Man preyed on disabled victim met via dating app

A Casino man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail for a number of offences in Grafton Local Court this week.

A Casino man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail for a number of offences in Grafton Local Court this week. Matthew Deans

A CASINO man who went on a two-day spending spree with a bank card stolen from a wheelchair-bound Grafton victim he met through a same-sex dating app has faced court.

Joshua Gordon, who is disqualified from driving for the next 27 years, also faced charges of continuing to drive while disqualified.

The 34-year-old appeared in Grafton Local Court by audio-visual link on Monday to be sentenced on a number of charges, including dishonestly obtain property by deception, contravene AVO, possess prohibited drug and custody of a knife in a public place, as well as the driving offences.

According to police facts, Gordon met with a disabled man in Grafton on August 25 last year after the pair exchanged details on a dating app.

The next day Gordon took a bank card from the victim and used it 48 times over the next two days. He spent $3823.81 before the card was deactivated.

Seven months later, Gordon was stopped in Casino by police and was found to be in possession of knives and prohibited drugs.

On April 9 this year police stopped Gordon in Casino and discovered he was disqualified from driving until 2046.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday, Gordon's lawyer Joel Eng said his client had come from a broken home, and was sexually abused as a child.

Mr Eng said Gordon turned to drugs as a coping mechanism for his childhood trauma, and developed a number of mental issues, including depression and anxiety. Gordon first used marijuana at age 12, and was addicted to methamphetamine by his early 20s.

The court heard Gordon also prostituted himself to pay for his drug habit from as young as 13.

Mr Eng told the court his client took the bank card as an opportunistic crime because of his addiction to ice.

In asking for special circumstances from the court, Mr Eng said his client had been in custody since an arrest warrant was executed in May, and as an openly homosexual man in prison Gordon feared attacks from other inmates.

In sentencing, Magistrate Annette Sinclair said Gordon had been a habitual offender since 2017. She noted he had nine previous charges for driving while disqualified, but acknowledged he had not had the best of starts to life.

Gordon was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of three months. He was also disqualified from driving for two years, and ordered to repay $3823.81.