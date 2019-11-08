Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man who raped woman, 76, could soon be free

Danielle Buckley
8th Nov 2019 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DANGEROUS sex offender who brutally raped a 76-year-old woman in her home could be released from jail in weeks.

Alan Terry O'Brien, 50, broke into the West Ipswich woman's home and raped her at least five times on August 6, 1999.

O'Brien, formerly of Yarrabah, east of Cairns, was jailed for 14 years in 2007 for the horrific attack after DNA samples linked him to the crime scene seven years later.

Despite pleading guilty, O'Brien has always maintained he could not remember the rape and unsuccessfully appealed the case on the basis of problems with the DNA samples.

At a review of his case in the Brisbane District Court on Friday, it was revealed that O'Brien is due to be released from jail on November 25.

The court heard the current advice from psychiatrists was that O'Brien would be suitable to be placed on a five-year supervision order.

O'Brien's case is next listed for hearing on November 18.

-NewsRegional

More Stories

alan terry o'brien editors picks rape sexual assault west ipswich
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: The stupid thing this driver did in front of police

        premium_icon WATCH: The stupid thing this driver did in front of police

        News The incident was caught on the police vehicle's dash-cam

        State ‘needs to stump up water storage funds’

        premium_icon State ‘needs to stump up water storage funds’

        News MSF Sugar chief executive Mike Barry spoke out this week

        LOFT FALLOUT: Is it worth the risk to run for council?

        premium_icon LOFT FALLOUT: Is it worth the risk to run for council?

        News Mr Loft was found guilty in Hervey Bay District Court

        REVEALED: Plans for old Maryborough flour mill site

        premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for old Maryborough flour mill site

        News The original building was demolished earlier this year