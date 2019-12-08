TIARO SHOOTING: How fatal police stand-off unfolded

Man shot dead by police - The crime scene where a man was shot dead by police after firing a rifle at his children, ex-partner, and members of the public. Photo: Cody Fox

Man shot dead by police - The crime scene where a man was shot dead by police after firing a rifle at his children, ex-partner, and members of the public. Photo: Cody Fox

ON a remote Tiaro property Sunday morning, a man opened fire on police before officers shot him dead.

It was the culmination of a tense standoff between the man and police, sparked by a domestic dispute between the 40-year-old man and his ex partner.

The man shot at his ex partner and her children on Saturday night, before turning his gun on a neighbour.

Fortunately, none of his would-be victims were hurt.

A manhunt began for the armed offender which ended when he was found at a home in Glenbar Rd, Tiaro.

It is believed the man used a high-powered rifle during the attack but information as to how he attained the weapon was still under investigation.

Specialist police and armoured vehicles from Brisbane attended the scene.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins, District Officer, Wide Bay Burnett District said when the man was found, he was in an "elevated position".

"He fired upon police," Supt Hawkins said.

"He then charged the police with a weapon.

"As a response to that police responded by returning fire towards the man and regrettably this has ended in his death."

Supt Hawkins said there were no injuries to either the woman or children, other members of the public or the police who attended the scene.

This was despite gunfire from the man that hit vehicles, including the armoured police cars that attended the scene.

"Thankfully we were very fortunate that nobody has been injured, whether it be members of the public or people who were known to this man," Supt Hawkins said.

"No police officer has been physically injured or killed and (they are all) able to return to their families tonight."

Supt Hawkins said early investigations indicated there had been a dispute between the man and his ex partner, after which he opened fire on her and the children as well as their vehicle.

He said it was unknown how many shots had been fired by the man during the course of the incident.

Supt Hawkins said the man was known to police.

"We have had occasion to deal with him in the past, but never obviously to this degree," he said.

Bullets had struck the woman's car, passing vehicles and police cars, Supt Hawkins said.

Supt Hawkins said he was proud of the officers involved and how they had responded to the situation.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Queensland Police Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner.

A police spokesman said the investigation was subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.