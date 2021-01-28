Menu
Irish wolfhound x malamute, Bucket, was about 10 months old when he was severely injured in a bow and arrow shooting in December, 2019. The injury resulted in him being euthanased.
News

Man who shot, killed puppy to appeal conviction

Aisling Brennan
27th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 28th Jan 2021 5:59 AM
A FAR North Coast man, who was found guilty of animal cruelty, will be given his chance to appeal his conviction.

Robert Bruce Stewart of South Golden Beach was found guilty of recklessly torturing and seriously injuring an animal in December.

 

Robert Bruce Stewart, 60, leaves Ballina Court House on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after he was found guilty of recklessly torturing and seriously injuring an animal. Picture: Liana Boss
It was found during a hearing in Byron Local Court Stewart had intentionally fired arrows at a 10-month-old Irish wolfhound x malamute puppy, named Bucket, who had entered the yard of his South Golden Beach home and was outside his chicken coop in December 2019.

The third and final arrow struck Bucket, severing his spine, and resulting in an injury so severe the only option was to have him euthanised, the court heard.

 

Irish wolfhound x malamute, Bucket, was about 10 months old when he was severely injured in a bow and arrow shooting in December, 2019. The injury resulted in him being euthanased.
He was sentenced to nine months prison, including five months without parole.

However, he was granted bail when the appeal application was submitted.

Stewart remains on bail and will return to Lismore District Court on May 11.

animal cruelty allegations byron bay local court editors picks lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

