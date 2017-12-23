Menu
Man who tried to woo another man's girlfriend fined in court

Thomas Wayne Dietz, 26, of Eli Waters, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and other charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Annie Perets
A MAN who attempted to woo another man's girlfriend through cheeky text messages instead received a hefty fine and a jail sentence.

Thomas Wayne Dietz pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to assault occasioning bodily harm, and other charges including drug possession.

The 26-year-old father sent a woman a naked photo of himself and a message asking her if she was "keen" in December last year.

This prompted her partner to confront Dietz face-to-face.

After a verbal argument, Dietz punched the man to the head multiple times during a physical altercation.

The victim suffered cuts to his head.

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Dietz had a "falling out" with the victim in the past.

"He had been drinking at the time of this incident," Mr Ould said.

"It is out of character for him; he's not a violent person by nature."

Dietz was given a six-month jail sentence, wholly suspended. The Eli Waters man was also fined $1000.

