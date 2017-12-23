Man who tried to woo another man's girlfriend fined in court

A MAN who attempted to woo another man's girlfriend through cheeky text messages instead received a hefty fine and a jail sentence.
Thomas Wayne Dietz pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to assault occasioning bodily harm, and other charges including drug possession.
The 26-year-old father sent a woman a naked photo of himself and a message asking her if she was "keen" in December last year.
This prompted her partner to confront Dietz face-to-face.
After a verbal argument, Dietz punched the man to the head multiple times during a physical altercation.
The victim suffered cuts to his head.
Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Dietz had a "falling out" with the victim in the past.
"He had been drinking at the time of this incident," Mr Ould said.
"It is out of character for him; he's not a violent person by nature."
Dietz was given a six-month jail sentence, wholly suspended. The Eli Waters man was also fined $1000.