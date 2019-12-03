Man who used drugs for pain found with gun

A magistrate commended a man on drug and weapon charges for assisting police.

A FORMER pool manufacturer who turned to drugs to ease his back pain was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

John Wayne Frecklington entered a guilty plea and was sentenced in the Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard Frecklington was found in possession of 180g of marijuana, as well as marijuana seeds and a firearm.

Police searched his property on November 6.

The firearm, which had been kept under lock and key, was given to Frecklington by a neighbour.

He acknowledged in court that he should never have taken possession of it.

The 61-year-old built swimming pools for around 30 years and had also worked as a security guard.

Magistrate Terry Duroux commended Frecklington for co-operating with police when they conducted the search.

Frecklington even went so far as to lend his quad bike to officers while they performed their duties.

Mr Duroux agreed with the duty lawyer that a fine was an appropriate sentence when taking into account the early guilty plea and the manner in which Frecklington interacted with police.

Frecklington was fined $1200.