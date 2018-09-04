Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man who was found in a mango tree after foot chase sentenced

Annie Perets
by
4th Sep 2018 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Timothy Jacob Wyeth, 26, of Scarness.
Timothy Jacob Wyeth, 26, of Scarness. Blake Antrobus

A MAN, who led police on a daylight foot chase through Hervey Bay after fleeing a car wreck, has been sentenced.  

Inside the car Timothy Jacob Wyeth ran away from was a gun.   

A police dog squad later found the 26-year-old hiding in a mango tree and he was arrested.  

In Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a number of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence, and wilful damage.  

He was given a 12-month jail sentence, which was suspended with an operational period of two years.

The Scarness man was also placed on a two-year probation order, and ordered to pay $1000 in reinstitution for the wilful damage.   

fccourt fccrime fraer coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police want harsher penalties for child killers

    premium_icon Police want harsher penalties for child killers

    Crime QUEENSLAND police have declared what they believe are the most important factors when sentencing child killers.

    QCWA prepares monster tombola

    QCWA prepares monster tombola

    Whats On QCWA's monster tombola offers more than 200 prizes.

    Man hides in cubby after smashing into ex's house

    Man hides in cubby after smashing into ex's house

    Crime She had run to the neighbours for help.

    Reward offered in 21-year-old cold case murder

    Reward offered in 21-year-old cold case murder

    Crime "There are people who may have previously been unwilling to speak"

    Local Partners