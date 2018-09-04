Man who was found in a mango tree after foot chase sentenced
A MAN, who led police on a daylight foot chase through Hervey Bay after fleeing a car wreck, has been sentenced.
Inside the car Timothy Jacob Wyeth ran away from was a gun.
A police dog squad later found the 26-year-old hiding in a mango tree and he was arrested.
In Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a number of charges including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence, and wilful damage.
He was given a 12-month jail sentence, which was suspended with an operational period of two years.
The Scarness man was also placed on a two-year probation order, and ordered to pay $1000 in reinstitution for the wilful damage.