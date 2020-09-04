Man with $13,000 SPER debt gets new fine

A MAN caught driving unlicensed twice has added $600 to his huge SPER debt.

Mark Anthony Delphin pleaded guilty to the charges in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard in the aftermath of being caught driving unlicensed, Delphin had sold his car.

As well as being fined, he was also suspended from driving for four months.

He had an outstanding SPER debt of $13,000.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler found that although he already had a large SPER debt, that didn't mean it was not an appropriate punishment.