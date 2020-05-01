Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man with syringe holds-up servo in terrifying robbery

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
1st May 2020 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man allegedly armed with a syringe threatened a service station employee and demanded money before fleeing with cigarettes and a drink in a thirsty night of crime.

Townsville Police were called to Coles Express service station at Nathan St at 9.10pm last night after an employee sounded an alarm.

The 34-year-old victim was working behind the counter when a man pressed the after-hours door buzzer outside.

The employee opened the door and watched the man grab a drink, approach the counter and ask for some cigarettes.

The man then allegedly pulled out a syringe and demanded the attendant hand over the till money.

The employee obeyed, and the man allegedly fled with cash, cigarettes and the drink.

Police swooped the area and found the man nearby 10 minutes later.

The 29-year-old Andergrove man will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning charged with armed robbery.

Originally published as Man with syringe holds-up servo in terrifying robbery

court hold up robbery syringe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WANTED: 100 subbies as developments deliver work

        premium_icon WANTED: 100 subbies as developments deliver work

        Careers A Fraser Coast develeoper seeks an army of tradies as two major projects forge ahead

        BOOM: $60M artillery shell plant build begins

        premium_icon BOOM: $60M artillery shell plant build begins

        News Construction has started on the Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions Factory.

        • 1st May 2020 8:11 AM
        Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        premium_icon Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Crime Revealed: Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Funding flows to women's refuge as DV crisis deepens

        premium_icon Funding flows to women's refuge as DV crisis deepens

        News The funding is for 100 domestic and family violence services