Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man, woman arrive at court in ‘stolen’ car

31st Jul 2019 11:58 AM

 

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly arriving at court in a stolen car.

Police spotted a blue sedan in a fast food car park next to the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Checks revealed it had been stolen from Blakeview in July.

The alleged driver, a 34-year-old man from Whyalla, had just appeared in court on charges of illegal use of a motor vehicle.

He was promptly arrested and charged with the same offence, as well as driving while disqualified.

The woman, 23, was also charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The man did not apply for bail and is expected to face court again today, while the woman was bailed to appear in August.

Police hope she will catch the bus that time.

More Stories

court crime editors picks stolen vehicle

Top Stories

    'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    premium_icon 'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    News A CHURCH biker who used a sex tape to extort a now-dead club member and his widow has been sentenced for behaviour described as 'un-Christian'.

    Stalker drank 4L of wine, threatened to cut woman's head off

    premium_icon Stalker drank 4L of wine, threatened to cut woman's head off

    News A man drank four litres of wine before committing a stalking offence

    Ex-partner's punch smashes woman's cheek

    premium_icon Ex-partner's punch smashes woman's cheek

    Crime Her cheek bone was so severely fractured, it had sunk 7mm

    Meet the Bay's golden girl at the golden arches

    premium_icon Meet the Bay's golden girl at the golden arches

    News Have you met Clare Prasser at Pialba McDonalds?