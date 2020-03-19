Managing COVID on Fraser Coast is ‘like 40 cyclones at once’

A SHOW of Aussie spirit during unprecedented times.

That is what Local Disaster Management Group chairman Rolf Light is calling for.

This plea comes after the Local Disaster Management Group moved to alert status is response to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Cr Light said this status put the Fraser Coast in line with other regions around the state.

"The council and the LDMG is committed to supporting Queensland Health as the lead agency responding to novel coronavirus (Covid-19)," he said.

Cr Light said from a disaster management perspective, dealing with this pandemic was comparable to tackling 40 cyclones, 20 bushfires and six floods hitting the region all at once.

"The LDMG is extremely conscious of the severity of this crisis and as a group will do everything we can to provide the community with an appropriate disaster management response at the local level," he said.

"This is an unprecedented situation, and I ask everyone in the community to act in the Australian spirit to assist their neighbours, their families and their friends through this challenging period."

Cr Light said residents should rest assured the Fraser Coast's disaster management group was one of the best in the state.