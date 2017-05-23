26°
Opinion

Manchester bombing can't stop us from going to big events

Amy Formosa | 23rd May 2017 2:54 PM
There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

WHAT sort of world do we live in?

It's frightening to think 19 innocent young lives have been cut short and at least 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena during the Ariana Grande concert.

While it does create fear around the real threat of terror at crowded events, it shouldn't stop us from travelling and experiencing the diversity the world has to offer.

Yes it is frightening to think these concert-goers went along to support the music sensation and some didn't make it out alive, but if we give in to these terrorists and become fearful to travel, they've won.

In this day and age the terrorists have social media on their side.

They surely know how to get the attention of the world.

To be honest when I first heard the news it created fear but when it comes to travelling we can't let this sort of terror event stop us from exploring the world.

I would like to know if the Manchestor bombing has made you fearful of attending big events like the State of Origin?

Join the discussion and tell us below.

Topics:  fcopinion manchester bombing

