Manchester bombing: We must live our lives with freedom

ONCE again terror has struck Europe.

This time in Manchester where at least 22 people have lost their lives to demented mad men.

The very foundation of these attacks is to strike fear in our hearts and to disrupt our western way of life.

I fear becoming a victim of these attacks when I travel, but I refuse to let that fear disrupt my plans.

Last year while in Paris I attended a rock concert which was originally booked for the Bataclan Theatre but had obviously been moved to a new venue following the massacre just a few months prior.

I was nervous about attending the show but I was determined not to let nut cases prevent me from enjoying life. The June 2016 Orlando massacre tragically took place at a venue just a five minute drive from where I saw a concert just two months earlier. I would have no qualms with returning to Orlando. And the same with Manchester, I have seen concerts just a few minutes away from where the most recent attack occured.

Again, I would return to Manchester.

Sure, I travel with an increased sense of awareness, but I refuse to let the actions of a psychotic few prevent me from experiencing the world.

As a society we need to battle their abhorrent and violent ideology on all fronts, including living our lives with freedom.