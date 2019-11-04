This house comes with a $50k fridge

Nathan and Jess Johnson with their children Aubrey, 2, Henry, 7, and Olive, 5, at their home in Grasmere. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Nathan and Jess Johnson with their children Aubrey, 2, Henry, 7, and Olive, 5, at their home in Grasmere. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Manhattan Homes boss Nathan Johnson and his barrister­ wife Jess Glancey reckon the sunken lounge is making a comeback, and concrete floors are highly desired.

These are two of the striking features of their family home at Grasmere, near Camden, which has come onto the market as the family seek out a seachange.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom house on a 2.75ha block comes with home theatre, gourmet kitchen, billiard­ room, pool, spa and sauna.

There's also separate two-bedroom guest premises.

Stuart Davies and Mark Inglis, from Davies Inglis Property Camden, are seeking offers until November 20.

Nathan Johnson, the boss at home builder, Manhattan Homes and barrister wife, Jess Glancey, list their own built Grasmere acreage home. Supplied

They think the buyer will be someone with an extended family, who loves to entertain and wants to have the acreage lifestyle, knowing they also have a future investment as they can subdivide any time.

The couple purchased the property from Jess's parents.

"Mum and Dad built their dream home and we moved here when I was five," she said. "We grew up here riding motorbikes and horses.

"Dad planted all the trees as seedlings and now they're beautiful, big trees. So there was definitely nostalgia."

The fridge cost the couple $50,000.

They purchased the subdivision lot with the original family home and embarked on their five-year journey of planning and building their new home. "It was definitely a full circle moment for me having ­my kids sleep in my childhood bedroom in the old house before we knocked it down," Jess said.

"It's so exciting seeing your vision come to life," she added of the build.

"I remember the day they installed the chandelier was an absolute wow moment. It was the final thing to complete­ the house. I described it like someone had put earrings on my home."

Nathan says his business, Manhattan Homes has taken design cues from the house.

Nathan Johnson, the boss at home builder, Manhattan Homes and barrister wife, Jess Glancey, list their own built Grasmere acreage home. Supplied

He has a package called "Manhattan Industrial" that features polished concrete floors and exposed steel.

"The next step for us is a seachange," he said. "We've always been drawn to acreage and the peaceful rural life but we feel like we want to try something different.

"Somewhere coastal but we haven't chosen any particular­ location just yet."

SIGN UP FOR THE LATEST NSW REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER

Originally published as Manhattan Homes boss selling home with $50k fridge

The stylish and functional kitchen.