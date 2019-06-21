MANHUNT: Hold-up at Bay bottle shop

MANHUNT: Police officers probe the scene of the alleged robbery at the Bideford St BWS store.

POLICE are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Hervey Bay liquor store.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Service said a man allegedly entered the BWS store on the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Bideford St about 3.45pm on Friday.

The man allegedly told staff at the store he was armed but no weapon was presented.

He then fled the scene.

Officers were called and cordoned off the store with tape.

The man has not yet been located.

Police are continuing their investigations.