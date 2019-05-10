Menu
Police at the scene of a stolen crashed taxi on Three Mile Road near the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough.
MANHUNT: Man who allegedly crashed stolen taxi still on run

Carlie Walker
10th May 2019 6:00 PM
THE search continues for a man who allegedly crashed a stolen taxi down an embankment on Three Mile Rd in Tinana on May 3.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said no one had been charged in relation to the incident and police were still investigating.

The yellow and black taxi was stolen from outside Clayfield home about 7am on May 3.

It was later located travelling north from Tiaro towards Maryborough using the GPS device inside the vehicle.

The man lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Three Mile Rd and the Bruce Hwy while attempting to evade police before fleeing the scene.

