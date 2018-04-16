Menu
Queensland police said the man was attacked after being flagged down. Picture: File photo
Crime

MANHUNT: Search continues for Tinana robberies suspect

Carlie Walker
by
16th Apr 2018 11:30 AM

POLICE are continuing to search for a man suspected of being involved in a spate of robberies in Tinana.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the 32-year-old was still wanted for questioning and was being sought by police.

Last week his alleged accomplice, Zoe Maree Hatch, 26, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

During her appearance the court heard the man was allegedly the main offender and it was believed he might be staying with family in New South Wales.

It was alleged about $30,000 worth of property, including a large amount of jewellery, was stolen from homes in the Tinana area, including RV home-base.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said the man had been identified on CCTV.

Hatch was granted bail during her court appearance, with strict reporting conditions.

Her matter was adjourned until May 1.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

