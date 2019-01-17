MANHUNT: Stolen car used in bottle shop robbery

The black Mazda 2016 CX5 with the registration number 092WGM was taken from a home on Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach.

A CAR, stolen from a home at Dundowran Beach overnight, is believed to have been used in a series of crimes.

The black Mazda 2016 CX5 with the registration number 092WGM was taken from a home on Waterview Dr some time after 7pm.

Police believe it was then driven to the BWS bottle shop at Eli Waters where the thieves were captured on CCTV.

The footage shows two male offenders using a brick to smash open a door before stealing various bottles of spirits and cartons of Bundaberg rum.

Bottles of spirits were smashed as the thieves raided the shelves.

Witnesses reportedly saw the car committing traffic offences overnight in the Hervey Bay area.

The owner of the car told the Chronicle she woke to a message from police asking if her vehicle had been stolen as it had been used in several incidents.

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.