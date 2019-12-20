Manhunt under way after woman carjacked at knifepoint

An armed man is on the loose and a woman has been left terrified after a violent robbery at a Sunshine Coast home early this morning.

A MAROOCHYDORE woman has been left terrified after a man armed with a knife threatened her and stole her car from in front of her home this morning.

Police are pleading for information to help identify the man, who officers believe was also involved in a separate violent incident earlier in the morning.

About 5.30am, the woman was attempting to leave her home on Pringle Court when she was approached by the man.

He threatened her with a knife and stole her blue Toyota RAV4, fleeing the street and heading north.

THIEF: Queensland Police are looking for a man who stole a car from a woman's home this morning. Pictured is a generic blue Toyota RAV4 and a CCTV image of the man with distinctive leg tattoos. Contributed

Police said in a statement that the man approached a second residence earlier in the morning on Broadsea Ave and threatened a person. When challenged by the male resident, the man fled the address.

The resident was not injured in the incident.

Investigators believe the two incidents are linked and are looking for a man described as Caucasian in appearance, about 30 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a black hat at the time of the robberies.

Police are appealing for the man, or anyone else who may have information, to come forward.