Manly’s Marty Taupau marries ‘love of his life’

THE Manly Sea Eagles' Marty Taupau has married the love of his life, Michelle Baillie.

The couple exchanged wedding rings during a ceremony at Samoa's Taumeasina Island Resort in front of around 150 close family and friends on Saturday night.

"It was the most magical moment of my life to be in Samoa with our children and our family and friends while I married the love of my life," 29-year-old Taupau, who recently agreed to a two-year extension with the rugby league club, told Confidential.

"There is nothing more important to me than my wife, my family and my culture.

"So much gratitude to those who travelled from far to join us and everyone who made our dream wedding a reality."

Taupau and long-term partner Michelle Baillie in Samoa at the weekend.

They opted for specially made wedding rings from Affinity Diamonds, the groom opting for a white gold band with diamonds around both sides while the bride received two stunning diamond bands.

Guests included Taupau's Manly teammate Kelepi Tanginoa and former rugby league player Joe Gulavao, as well as NRL executives.

Both Taupau and Baillie have two children from previous relationships. Picture: Grant Trouville

Gulavao's wife, Maybelle, performed at the wedding, but also at two separate pre and post events, while wine was provided by Hunter Valley's Tamburlaine vineyard.

On Sunday, guests gathered for a "White Sunday" celebration, which is a key day in the Samoan religious calendar.

The wedding bling. Picture: Grant Trouville

Sealed with a kiss. Picture: Grant Trouville