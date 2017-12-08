Man's attack on wife ends a 17-year relationship

HE WAS in a relationship with a woman for 17 years but it all came to an end when he viciously attacked her.

Jamie Aaron Morphus "snapped" while the pair argued over the discipline of their children on March 18.

The father of four pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court on Thursday to choking in a domestic setting.

Crown prosecutor Liz Kelso said prior to the attack, Morphus' partner made him lunch which he threw against a wall.

"They proceeded to argue and he grabbed her," Ms Kelso said.

"He stood over her, squeezed her neck harder.

"Children were present when this occurred."

After releasing his grip, Morphus packed his belongings and left the household.

Aged 35, the Granville man had no criminal convictions before this "cowardly" crime.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said Morphus has recognised he has an anger problem and is addressing it through counselling.

"It seems to be a case of snapping, he doesn't make excuses for it," Mr Rutledge said.

"They're not together anymore. He accepts the relationship is finished."

The court heard that it was of their children who encouraged the mother to report the incident to police.

Judge Greg Koppenol commented that though he's "not known for soft sentencings" he believed keeping Morphus in the community would increase his chances of rehabilitation given the steps he has taken.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," Judge Koppenol said.

"There's never an excuse for a man to use violence to his wife."

Morphus was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment, immediately released on parole.