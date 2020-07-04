Man’s body flown to Bay after fatal shark attack
A RESCUE helicopter arrived in Hervey Bay this afternoon, bringing back the body of a man mauled to death by a shark on Fraser Island.
The tragedy began unfolding about 2pm at Indian Head, when the man was assisted by bystanders before the island’s paramedics and the rescue helicopter crew arrived at the scene.
It is understood the shark attacked the man’s leg.
Tragically his wounds were too severe and he died at the scene.
It is understood emergency services gave the scuba diver CPR for more than an hour.