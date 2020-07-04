Menu
RACQ Lifeflight chopper pictured on the ground at Hervey Bay Airport after assisting with a scuba diver who was attacked by a shark off Indian Head on Fraser Island Picture Cody Fox NRM
News

Man’s body flown to Bay after fatal shark attack

Carlie Walker
4th Jul 2020 6:53 PM
A RESCUE helicopter arrived in Hervey Bay this afternoon, bringing back the body of a man mauled to death by a shark on Fraser Island.

The tragedy began unfolding about 2pm at Indian Head, when the man was assisted by bystanders before the island’s paramedics and the rescue helicopter crew arrived at the scene.

A 36 year old spear fisherman has lost his life after a shark attack at Indian Head on Fraser Island, Queensland Picture Ch7
It is understood the shark attacked the man’s leg.

Tragically his wounds were too severe and he died at the scene.

It is understood emergency services gave the scuba diver CPR for more than an hour.

RACQ Lifeflight chopper pictured on the ground at Hervey Bay Airport after assisting with a scuba diver who was killed by a shark off Indian Head on Fraser Island. Picture Cody Fox NRM
