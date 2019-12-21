Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man’s body found in park toilet

by Karen Sweeney
21st Dec 2019 7:34 PM

 

Police are investigating following the suspicious death of a man in a Victorian park.

The man's body was found in a public toilet in the Geelong suburb of Belmont at around 7.30am Saturday.

Police say the exact circumstances around the death are still being established and a crime scene has been set up.

SES at the scene where a body found at a Gelmont park toilet in Victoria this morning. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
SES at the scene where a body found at a Gelmont park toilet in Victoria this morning. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

Witnesses reported seeing a man on the ground near the toilet block, The Geelong Advertiser reports.

Both State Emergency Service and homicide detectives were at the scene at on Barrabool Road this morning.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area or surrounds at the time to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The body was spotted by local residents outside a public toilet in the Belmont area, Victoria. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
The body was spotted by local residents outside a public toilet in the Belmont area, Victoria. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

AAP

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        premium_icon Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        Travel It’s the perfect Christmas present for the Queensland tourism industry who are set for a golden summer – in more ways than one.

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards

        COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        News The Chronicle spoke with 9 people who have declared for the election

        Free family Christmas church event

        premium_icon Free family Christmas church event

        News THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at...