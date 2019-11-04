Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man's body found in search for missing woman Ruth Ridley

4th Nov 2019 1:05 PM

A man's body has been found in a car near the NSW-Victoria border as police continue to search for missing woman Ruth Ridley.

Police believe Mrs Ridley, 58, travelled from her home in Port Macquarie to Tumbarumba on October 18 in a dark blue Mitsubishi Pajero.

On Monday, NSW Police said the Pajero was found on October 29 in Shelley in Victoria, with the body of 61-year-old Gary Ridley inside.

He is Mrs Ridley's former husband.

She was reported missing on October 30.

More Stories

dead gary ridley missing ruth ridley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier and Cabinet visit Maryborough

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Premier and Cabinet visit Maryborough

        Politics The most powerful political leaders in the state have gathered in Maryborough

        JOBS EXCLUSIVE: First look at new M’boro Ergon depot

        premium_icon JOBS EXCLUSIVE: First look at new M’boro Ergon depot

        News Upgraded depot will create up to 50 construction jobs.

        Bay builders awarded as big players in the game

        premium_icon Bay builders awarded as big players in the game

        News Leaders in the Fraser Coast construction industry put the region on the map when...

        JOBS: Hiring blitz begins at munitions plant

        premium_icon JOBS: Hiring blitz begins at munitions plant

        Careers RECRUITMENT is under way for Maryborough’s $60 million factory