Man's body found on Saltwater Creek Rd

A BODY of a man has been found on Saltwater Creek Road in Maryborough.

The discovery was made by a passer-by on Wednesday night and reported to police.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman told the Chronicle the body was that of a man, believed to be in his 40s.

Emergency are currently treating it as non-suspicious.

The cause of death is unknown at this point.

The spokesman said the cause of death will be subject to post-mortem tests and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

More to come…

