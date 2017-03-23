Man's body found on Saltwater Creek Rd

A BODY of a man has been found on Saltwater Creek Road in Maryborough.
The discovery was made by a passer-by on Wednesday night and reported to police.
A Queensland Police Media spokesman told the Chronicle the body was that of a man, believed to be in his 40s.
Emergency are currently treating it as non-suspicious.
The cause of death is unknown at this point.
The spokesman said the cause of death will be subject to post-mortem tests and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
More to come…
