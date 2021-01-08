Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man's body was found in the bush.
A man's body was found in the bush.
Crime

Man’s body ‘moved to bushland’ after death

by Elise Williams
8th Jan 2021 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police believe the body of a man located in dense bushland was moved to the location after his death.

Tourists yesterday morning stumbled across the man's body while camping in Preston, near the Toowoomba region.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Toowoomba, is believed to have died elsewhere before his body was dumped in dense bushland near Preston-Boundary Road.

The homicide squad is assisting detectives to determine the cause of the man's death, however there is no clear indication as to how the man died.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

An investigation centre has been established at the Gatton Police Station, while the location where the man's body was found today remains a crime scene.

Police urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward, while they await the results of an autopsy.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Man's body 'moved to bushland' after death

crime murder police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: $4k in fishing fines handed out in Coast waters

        Premium Content BUSTED: $4k in fishing fines handed out in Coast waters

        Environment It occurred over a two-week period during Christmas holidays.

        Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        $145k upgrade: Safer access to be delivered by local company

        Premium Content $145k upgrade: Safer access to be delivered by local company

        News The project will include a new carpark and concrete walkway for a popular Coast...

        Regional stimulus package helps region out of ‘5 year slump’

        Premium Content Regional stimulus package helps region out of ‘5 year slump’

        News The exciting annoucement is set to turn the dreams of those living on the edge of...