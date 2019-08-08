Menu
A man’s ear was partially severe in a large disturbance at Hudson Fysh Flats
Crime

Man’s ‘ear severed’ in suburban clash

by KIERAN BANKS
8th Aug 2019 9:04 AM
A man had his ear severed and has a possible broken jaw while two others were also injured in a "large disturbance" in the suburbs of the Northern Territory.

Police were called to the Hudson Fysh Flats in The Narrows at 1am after numerous calls about a large group causing a ruckus on the site.

Northern Watch Commander Acting Senior Sergeant Justene Dwyer said when officers arrived the majority of the group had fled.

However, three injured men remained behind.

"One with a minor cut above this eye, one with a head laceration and one with part of his ear severed and possible broken jaw," she said.

"Two men were conveyed to hospital and further inquiries will be made today in relation to that disturbance."

