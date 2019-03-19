Man's foot fetish leads police to child porn

A man was caught with pornographic images of children on his phone as police investigated him for using social media to satisfy his foot fetish.

A YOUNG man who used a fake Instagram account to groom a teenage girl and satisfy his foot fetish was caught with child pornography after he moved to the Sunshine Coast from New South Wales.

Dante Alessandro Barilaro, 20, pleaded guilty on Monday in the Maroochydore District Court to possessing child exploitation material on his iPhone.

The eight images depicted girls aged 6-12 naked or partially naked in sexualised poses, and five animated images.

The court heard Barilaro was cooperative with police, and when asked how the images made him feel, he replied:

"After hearing someone else say it I feel completely disgusted with myself, I don't know why I did it, I feel disgusting."

During Barilaro's sentence, the court heard police found the images during an investigation into the then 18-year-old's use of social media to send indecent images to a girl and her mother over a one-year period in 2017.

In one of his messages he requested to see his victim's feet.

Barilaro's mother, father and younger brother supported him in court on Monday.

Mr Barilaro's defence told the court he was sentenced aged 19 in a Tweed Heads court to 18 months' imprisonment with immediate probation for his New South Wales offending, and his performance on the court order had been "exemplary".

The court heard Barilaro had no other previous or subsequent criminal history and that the conviction recorded in the Tweed Heads court would hang over his head for 10 years.

Judge Glen Cash QC recorded a conviction and sentenced Barilaro to nine months' probation for possessing child exploitation material.