Man’s ‘inconceivable’ reasons for running from the law

Robson John Gumbo pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to appear.

Robson John Gumbo pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to appear.

A regular no-show to his court dates with "inconceivable" excuses for missing them wept from the docks as his bail application was refused.

Robson John Gumbo was arrested at the 7/11 service station in Maroochydore in the early hours of Friday morning on outstanding warrants.

Gumbo pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

Driver refuses RBT, kicks police, eventually blows 0

Teen jumps on car bonnets, kicks doors in alleged rampage

He faces further charges, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and enter premises and commit indictable offence which he is yet to enter pleas for.

The court heard Gumbo allegedly hired a rental car and abandoned it out the front of the rental place days after he was supposed to return it.

He also allegedly stole the keys to a rental unit which he then stayed at for a few days.

The court heard Gumbo failed to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on May 2 last year and a warrant was issued.

He was arrested on August 7.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin questioned whether there was a valid reason for Gumbo failing to appear in court and not handing himself into police for three months.

Gumbo told the court around the time of his court date he had found out he was the father of a two-year-old daughter.

"It was during that time I was trying to work out what was going on with the mother of my daughter," he said.

"So what you're saying Mr Gumbo, is that you forgot?" Mr McLaughlin asked.

"That is not a reasonable excuse. It went on for three months, after three months the shock of being a parent surely would have passed."

The court heard Gumbo failed to appear a second time in the Southport Magistrates Court on July 16 and another warrant was issued.

Duty lawyer David Crews told the court Gumbo allegedly went to the police station after failing to appear and an officer told him not to worry about it.

"It's inconceivable that a police officer who was aware of a person wanted on a bail act warrant for failing to appear on a charge of failing to appear would simply walk away from that situation," Mr McLaughlin said.

"It's inconceivable."

The court heard Gumbo who lives in Southport was on the Coast to pick up a car he bought, when he was arrested for the warrants.

Mr McLaughlin fined Gumbo $1000.

Convictions were recorded.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford opposed his bail application, saying there would be a high chance Gumbo would breach his bail conditions.

Mr McLaughlin said the stories Gumbo had told about why he had failed to appear were concerning.

"They're just outrageous lies which is blatant for all to see," he said.

"The defendant can simply not be trusted, he's making up ridiculous stories.

"He's been arrested on at least five different occasions since December 2018 and no one can get him before the court.

"He just doesn't show up."

He denied Gumbo bail.

His other charges were adjourned to September 8 in the Southport Magistrates Court.