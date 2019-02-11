Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHTING FIT: Ben Deacon was a long-time member of Goodlife and trained frequently until he came down with chicken pox. Returning to the gym and with the help of Goodlife personal trainer Amanda Upton, he's fitter and stronger than he's ever been.
FIGHTING FIT: Ben Deacon was a long-time member of Goodlife and trained frequently until he came down with chicken pox. Returning to the gym and with the help of Goodlife personal trainer Amanda Upton, he's fitter and stronger than he's ever been. Contributed
Health

Man's incredible journey from sick to ripped

Chloe Lyons
by
11th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER powerlifter is fitter than ever after making an amazing transformation following a chicken pox diagnosis which left him struggling to breathe with only half a functioning heart.

Ben Deacon started feeling sick on the night his daughter was born 13 months ago and said everything went "downhill from there".

He spent more than a week in Sunshine Coast University Hospital where doctors didn't discover he had chicken pox until the end of his stay.

"The virus was attacking my heart and at the same time by body was trying to fight it off," he said.

 

Ben was a long time member of Goodlife and trained frequently until he came down with the chicken pox. Returning back to the gym and with the help of Goodlife personal trainer Amanda, he's fitter and stronger than he's ever been.
Ben was a long time member of Goodlife and trained frequently until he came down with the chicken pox. Returning back to the gym and with the help of Goodlife personal trainer Amanda, he's fitter and stronger than he's ever been. Contributed

"One side was pumping fine and one wasn't.

"I remember being in the bathroom hunched over, initially I thought I was having a panic attack - then I realised I couldn't breath."

Relegated to rest by a cardiac doctor, Ben spent eight to nine months unable to go the gym or exercise which ground his two-year stint of competitive powerlifting to a halt.

"The whole depression thing started setting in," Ben said.

"I was sitting around eating, I was lethargic, constantly making excuses."

He was finally given the all clear and able to get back to training at Goodlife Caloundra with personal trainer Amanda Upton.

"As soon as they gave me the all clear, I was like 'are you sure?'," Ben said.

 

 

 

 

 

"All the results came back fine.

"I woke one morning and just had a look at myself in the mirror and thought I have to do something about this."

Ben said he trained with Goodlife before he got sick and loved going back to its "awesome atmosphere".

"The members are great, the staff are great.

"I can't say enough about them."

He has now turned his sights to body building and will be competing in upcoming International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness competitions.

before and after fitness goodlife caloundra gym
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    FISHING FEUD: Disagreement over future of marine park

    premium_icon FISHING FEUD: Disagreement over future of marine park

    News Hervey Bay commercial fisherman Brett Fuchs said his data showed that in the past five years fishing in the marine park had been as sustainable as ever.

    OUR SAY: Don't buy into fake news surrounding vaccinations

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Don't buy into fake news surrounding vaccinations

    Opinion We can keep vulnerable members of our community safe.

    Anger builds as subbies remain short-changed

    premium_icon Anger builds as subbies remain short-changed

    Business Darrell Kay and his wife Katrina are owed $127,000

    • 11th Feb 2019 4:56 AM
    New laws put child killers behind bars longer

    premium_icon New laws put child killers behind bars longer

    Crime Govt vows to get tougher after two year campaign

    • 11th Feb 2019 4:54 AM