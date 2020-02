Three crews are currently at the scene of a workplace incident where a man reportedly lost his leg. Picture: 7 News

A 35-year-old man has reportedly lost his leg in a workplace accident at a factory in Sydney's Macarthur region.

Ambulance crews were called to the Inghams Poultry Processing Plant on Ralfe Street, Tahmoor, at around 8am on Wednesday.

Three crews are currently at the scene, with another three and a rescue helicopter on their way.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told 7 News that initial reports suggested the man had had his "leg ripped off".

