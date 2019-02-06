Man's life savings stolen in elaborate scam call

A Mackay man is warning residents to remain vigilant after losing almost $4000 to a scam call.

A Mackay man is warning residents to remain vigilant after losing almost $4000 to a scam call. Ashley Pillhofer

A PILE of used iTunes cards is all that remains of a North Mackay man's savings.

The 44-year-old emptied his bank accounts on Monday after he fell victim to an elaborate phone scam by a caller who claimed to be from the Australian Taxation Office.

Told he had to foot a $3238 tax bill by that afternoon, the man said he had been threatened that if he did not pay by 4pm his car, assets and bank accounts would be seized and two staff members would come to his home address, which was known to the scam caller.

He said he was concerned by the threats and, in a bid to avoid repercussions, began buying gift cards and reading the codes to the man on the phone.

"I was just doing what I was told because I didn't want to get in trouble."

The man, who asked not to be identified, said nothing during the seven-hour phone call had raised any red flags.

He was alerted to the fraud only when he visited a bank to ask for a loan to pay a further $1000, which the caller had demanded.

Staff at the bank became concerned and advised he reach out to police.

"I won't get the money back. That money was for me to move down to Sydney in August," he said.

"I've lost it."

The man said he was angry with himself when he realised he had fallen victim to the scam.

"My emotions were running high. The way (the caller) was talking to me, I thought he really was the ATO," he said.

"It was an expensive lesson. I did what they were saying because (I) did not know."

Mackay District Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said police had not seen this particular type of scam in the region before.

"It is always the case they are looking to generate fear. In the past the threat has been that there is going to be an arrest warrant drawn up," he said.

"This type of call, I think, is taking it to another level. It brings more reality to be told people are going to be coming to your house at a particular time to seize assets.

"That would plant fear in most people's minds."

Snr Const Smith said people who received what they suspected to be a scam call should hang up as soon as possible.

Because of the elaborate nature of the scam, he said police were unsure where the call originated from.

"It is very tricky. Scammers are capable of spoofing or imitating genuine ATO telephone lines," he said.

"What we know with the number that was used in this instance is that it was a number that was generated in Canberra.

"There is a good chance that number was an imitated or masqueraded number."

Visit www.scamwatch.gov.au to find out more about scams.