A man has been charged and an 82-year-old will have his mobility scooter returned after footage showed it being taken in an incredibly slow getaway.

Laurie Adams, 82, had parked his red scooter outside his home on Macarthur St, Ultimo around 2.30pm on Sunday.

He noticed it was missing about two hours later and reported the alleged theft to police.

Police have released CCTV vision and are appealing for information after a mobility scooter was stolen from Ultimo Picture: NSW Police

Sydney City Police Area Command officers began investigating and released pictures and video of a man jumping onto the scooter before leaving the scene at a snail's pace.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Daceyville on Tuesday night and charged with larceny and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Officers also found the scooter and brought it back to Day Street Police Station.

Mr Adams told 2GB's Ben Fordham said the scooter was like a part of his body as he can't walk.

"I feel so relieved now that it wasn't stripped and, you know, taken apart," he said on Wednesday.

"I've got great respect for the NSW Police. They do their job thoroughly, and these people who run them down and you know abuse them really should be put in jail because I have a lot of respect for them."

Acting Superintendent Paul Dunstan joined the program with Mr Adams and said police would deliver the scooter to the 82-year-old's home.

"The boys gave (the scooter) a big clean up overnight and it is ready and raring to go for you," he said.

"I can assure him that he will be reunited with his scooter later this afternoon."

Originally published as Man's mobility scooter reunion after getaway theft